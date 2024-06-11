Newspaper icon
Super tax concessions cost $54.5bn in lost revenue: Research

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 JUN 2024   12:30PM

Australia Institute research found women and low-income earners are being left behind by a superannuation tax concession system that disproportionately benefits high-income earners and men.

The report said super tax concessions help high income earners avoid tax, exacerbate income and gender inequality, and come at a huge cost in foregone revenue.

The research recommended ending, or at least limiting, super tax concessions for the top 10% of earners and those whose high super balances do not meet the asset criteria for the part pension.

The report found that super tax concessions cost $54.56 billion in foregone revenue during 2022-23, and disproportionately benefit the wealthy.

In fact, it suggested that the concessions are forecast to overtake the cost of the Age Pension in 2045-46.

"While super tax concessions are designed to help all Australian workers saving for retirement, the distribution of these benefits is incredibly unequal," Australia Institute research fellow Minh Ngoc Le said.

"Treasury estimates show that, dollar for dollar, high income earners actually receive more government support than those on middle and low incomes because of our current superannuation system. Continuing to provide tax concessions for the wealthiest Australians will soon cost the taxpayer more than the age pension, a complete reversal of what superannuation is designed to do.

"It's clear superannuation tax concessions are no longer fit for purpose, and forgone revenue from super concessions for Australia's wealthiest individuals could instead be used to support retired Australians living in poverty."

In addition, the research found that Australia still experiences above average rates of poverty in retirement, coming in at the sixth highest rate in the OECD.

The top 20% of income earners receive more than 50% of superannuation tax concessions, the research found.

The share of Australian workers with a super fund above $1 million is just 2.5%, but those people made 20.1% of all personal super contributions in 2020-21.

Removing the tax concession for both super contributions and earnings from the top 10% of earners would save more than $12 billion every year, the research suggested.

