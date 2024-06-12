Advice reforms draft laws consultation opens

Advice reforms draft laws consultation opensBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024 12:29PM
Draft regulation of the first tranche of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes reform package is now up for consultation.
Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering Better Financial Outcomes) Regulations 2024 has five sections that aim to make access to financial advice more affordable by cutting some of the red tape advisers endure. Stakeholders have until July 8 to have their say.
The draft bill proposes to remove the requirements for advisers to provide Fee Disclosure Statements as part of an ongoing fee arrangement, update record keeping obligations for new consent requirements, and remove references to civil penalties related to a fee recipient's failure to provide certain notifications to a client.
In creating such documents, advisers should be able to have a new streamlined consent process when a client enters or renews an ongoing fee arrangement and authorise ongoing advice fees to be deducted from a financial product.
The bill proposes that advisers should make Financial Services Guides (FSG) easier to provide to retail clients. They can continue to provide clients an FSG or make information in the document available on their website as "website disclosure information".
The third proposal wants to ensure that monetary and non-monetary benefits given by a retail client are not conflicted remuneration.
"The new definition of conflicted remuneration clarifies the law to achieve the intended outcome of the conflicted remuneration provisions: to ban benefits given by a product issuer or seller which could reasonably influence financial product advice," the explanatory statement shows.
In instances where personal advice is provided on general insurance products, the new law proposes that informed consent requirements apply.
Lastly, the bill wants written information or documentation requirements for the purposes of section 99FA of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 to continue to be met electronically.
On March 27, Treasury introduced the first tranche of the reforms in parliament.
