Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advice reforms draft laws consultation opens

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024   12:29PM

Draft regulation of the first tranche of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes reform package is now up for consultation.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering Better Financial Outcomes) Regulations 2024 has five sections that aim to make access to financial advice more affordable by cutting some of the red tape advisers endure. Stakeholders have until July 8 to have their say.

The draft bill proposes to remove the requirements for advisers to provide Fee Disclosure Statements as part of an ongoing fee arrangement, update record keeping obligations for new consent requirements, and remove references to civil penalties related to a fee recipient's failure to provide certain notifications to a client.

In creating such documents, advisers should be able to have a new streamlined consent process when a client enters or renews an ongoing fee arrangement and authorise ongoing advice fees to be deducted from a financial product.

The bill proposes that advisers should make Financial Services Guides (FSG) easier to provide to retail clients. They can continue to provide clients an FSG or make information in the document available on their website as "website disclosure information".

The third proposal wants to ensure that monetary and non-monetary benefits given by a retail client are not conflicted remuneration.

"The new definition of conflicted remuneration clarifies the law to achieve the intended outcome of the conflicted remuneration provisions: to ban benefits given by a product issuer or seller which could reasonably influence financial product advice," the explanatory statement shows.

In instances where personal advice is provided on general insurance products, the new law proposes that informed consent requirements apply.

Lastly, the bill wants written information or documentation requirements for the purposes of section 99FA of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 to continue to be met electronically.

On March 27, Treasury introduced the first tranche of the reforms in parliament.

Read more: Delivering Better Financial Outcomes RegulationsSuperannuation Industry Act
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
Draft SMSF auditor registration regulations to update fees, language
July 1 super changes: Are you ready?
ASIC disqualifies SMSF auditor
APRA approves MLC super takeover
ASIC pursues criminal charges in super
ASIC cracks down on 42 SMSF auditors
Colonial First State cops licence conditions
IOOF, ANZ transaction gets green light

Editor's Choice

Older clients boost book values

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A client book full of older clients are fetching a higher premium compared to last year, new advice practice valuations show.

Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The Super Members Council (SMC) has revived its predecessor's calls to extend anti-hawking legislation, slamming a sub-set of financial advisers using social media posts and cold calling to drum up business.

ASX advances CHESS replacement project

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The ASX announced today that the CHESS replacement project has entered the delivery phase.

BlackRock launches new government bond ETF

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The 15+ year Australian government bond is part of BlackRock's commitment to expand its iShares product suite.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach