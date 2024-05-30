BT Panorama launches first-of-its-kind private market managed account

BT has launched the Drummond Private Markets Separately Managed Account (SMA) on the BT Panorama platform, offering high-net-worth (HNW) clients access to a portfolio of private equity, private debt, and real assets.

BT head of managed accounts Zac Leman said many HNW clients are keen to include private market investments in their portfolios, which are mostly made up of traditional asset classes.

"Drummond's new product caters to that client demand, while also giving advisers the benefits that come from utilising a managed account structure," he said.

Drummond Capital Partners managing partner Tom Schubert said the new managed account solution will tackle common hurdles that advisers and clients face in the private market sector such as accessibility, liquidity, complexity, and transparency.

"We're proud to have developed an innovative, differentiated solution that has been the culmination of our investment team's experience in the managed account sector and strong heritage in the high-net-worth and family office segment," he said.

"We have chosen to launch this first on BT Panorama because of the mix of investors on the platform - which includes a sizeable high-net-worth segment - and the BT team's managed account capabilities."

Drummond manages a portfolio of private markets funds with a focus on liquidity, offering access to funds with monthly, daily, or quarterly redemptions, unlike typical private markets funds that "lock up" investments for around 10 years.

Its SMA has a minimum investment of $100,000, making private markets accessible to sophisticated investors, unlike traditional private equity or venture capital funds that typically require investments of $5 million to $10 million.

BT explained that investor interest in private markets has grown recently as the number of local HNWs has mushroomed and information about the sector has increased. Another factor driving this trend is the rising number of companies delisting from the ASX and privatising.

Notably, funds allocated to alternative assets have soared, with around 17% of Australia's HNW investors tapping into these opportunities.

Drummond developed the new SMA in collaboration with Ironbark Asset Management.

Ironbark was selected to be the responsible entity for the new managed portfolio solution.

"We look forward to collaborating closely with Drummond and BT now, and in the future, on this expanding asset class," Ironbark Investment Solutions chief executive Alex Donald said.

BT's managed accounts have expanded to over 400 products, with funds under administration rising by 31% to $16 billion in the 12 months to April 30.