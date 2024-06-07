Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Count names brand, experiences head

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024   12:34PM

Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.

Leah Hitchings joins the ASX-listed group as head of brand and experiences, a newly created role responsible for developing and executing Count's brand strategy and marketing initiatives.

Hitchings spent more than three years at Rest, with her recent role being senior business manager.

Prior to that she was the lead for the strategy stream and led digital advice.

She previously worked as a brand and strategy consultant, predominantly in the education and finance sectors, and worked at AMP and Hillross as the head of advice transformation for brands, environment design, digital experience, and pricing.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said Hitchings' understanding of branding, marketing, and consumer behaviour will be key in achieving the firm's strategic objectives and supporting advisers, accountants, and their clients.

In her new role, Hitchings' remit will help drive growth, enhance brand awareness, and increase market share.

"One of our highest priorities is giving Australians greater access to valuable accounting and advice services to support their financial well-being. We're investing in our brand and improving our service proposition to grow our network and provide them with industry-leading events and experiences. Leah's expertise will help us take this focus to a new level," he said.

This month, Count's equity partner firm O'Brien Accountants & Advisors bought the accounting client book of Kaias Phillips, a Melbourne-based firm for $2.1 million.

Andrew Cust and Helena Golby from Kaias Phillips join O'Brien as employee shareholders, while Van Kaias and Bill Scopas take up consulting roles as the integration takes place.

Read more: CountKaias PhillipsLeah HitchingsO'Brien AccountantsAndrew CustBill ScopasHelena GolbyHugh HumphreyVan Kaias
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Count renews Iress contract
Count upgrades synergy benefits after Diverger acquisition
Adviser numbers plateau
Count completes Solutions Centric deal, reconsiders another
Count brings advice firm to network
Melbourne advice firm joins Count
Count completes Diverger acquisition
Count posts positive results ahead of Diverger takeover
Count to finalise Diverger deal
Count drops $4.1m on SMSF services company

Editor's Choice

NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer

ELIZA BAVIN
The acting chief investment officer has worked with the super fund since 2009.

BlackRock to launch new ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock Australia announced it will launch a new emerging markets ex China ETF later this month.

Future Fund, QIC finalise new deal

ANDREW MCKEAN
Future Fund and QIC reached a deal for an interest in the EastLink toll road network sold by New Zealand Superannuation Fund and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, advised by its investment advisor Nuveen Infrastructure.

Count names brand, experiences head

KARREN VERGARA
Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach