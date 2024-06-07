Count names brand, experiences head

Count names brand, experiences headBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024 12:34PM
Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.
Leah Hitchings joins the ASX-listed group as head of brand and experiences, a newly created role responsible for developing and executing Count's brand strategy and marketing initiatives.
Hitchings spent more than three years at Rest, with her recent role being senior business manager.
Prior to that she was the lead for the strategy stream and led digital advice.
She previously worked as a brand and strategy consultant, predominantly in the education and finance sectors, and worked at AMP and Hillross as the head of advice transformation for brands, environment design, digital experience, and pricing.
Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said Hitchings' understanding of branding, marketing, and consumer behaviour will be key in achieving the firm's strategic objectives and supporting advisers, accountants, and their clients.
In her new role, Hitchings' remit will help drive growth, enhance brand awareness, and increase market share.
"One of our highest priorities is giving Australians greater access to valuable accounting and advice services to support their financial well-being. We're investing in our brand and improving our service proposition to grow our network and provide them with industry-leading events and experiences. Leah's expertise will help us take this focus to a new level," he said.
This month, Count's equity partner firm O'Brien Accountants & Advisors bought the accounting client book of Kaias Phillips, a Melbourne-based firm for $2.1 million.
Andrew Cust and Helena Golby from Kaias Phillips join O'Brien as employee shareholders, while Van Kaias and Bill Scopas take up consulting roles as the integration takes place.
