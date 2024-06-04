Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Higher-for-longer rates dominate adviser conversations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUN 2024   12:39PM

"Higher-for-longer interest rates" are dictating many adviser-client conversations, according to BT, as they gear up to close the financial year.

An analysis of 8000 queries from financial advisers fielded by the BT technical services team found that inflation and cost-of-living pressures dominate many conversations.

How clients can find ways to boost their income has been the most frequently asked question in the last few months.

BT head of financial literacy and advocacy Bryan Ashenden said with Australians living longer than previous generations, it's important to consider clients' income needs and plan to enjoy an active life for longer.

"Clients may be missing out on better returns that equities and other asset classes can produce over longer investment periods. The new financial year is a good time to review investment strategies. Investors might want to weigh up whether riskier but higher return investments are appropriate for those who are investing for the medium to long term," he said.

According to National Seniors Australia, about 80% of older people are feeling the impact of higher living costs, with healthcare costs, energy prices, and groceries being their top concerns.

When considering how to boost income and find savings, Ashenden said it's important to assess whether retirees are entitled to any government support, such as the Age Pension or concession cards that give access to more affordable healthcare and medicines.

Government initiatives such as the Commonwealth Rent Assistance increasing by 10% from 20 September 2024 can help alleviate financial pressures.

This social security measure benefits more people than what some clients might expect, for example, those who are living in retirement villages may qualify for rent assistance, Ashenden said.

For the mass affluent segment, advisers are busy helping manage budgets, superannuation, and tax strategies.

The proposed Division 296 tax on superannuation balances is also key focus.

If the legislation passes, it will reduce the superannuation tax concessions for those with total superannuation balances that exceed $3 million, Ashenden said.

"Under the proposal, from 1 July 2025, clients will pay an additional 15% in tax on earnings corresponding to the portion of their superannuation balance above $3 million," he said.

"While the tax is not yet law, many advisers have been on the front foot and have already discussed this proposed change with clients. For those who haven't, there is still ample time to do so. There is no one-size-fits all formula for calculating the additional tax payable, as there are certain circumstances that need to be taken into account."

Read more: BTBryan AshendenAge PensionCommonwealth Rent Assistance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
Platform reveals advice firms' top issues
HESTA pushes for expediated advice reforms
Financial services workers eye earlier retirement
Budget 2024: Cost of living relief takes centre stage
Budget 2024: Additional $11.3bn promised for housing
Senate Committee endorses Superannuation Objective Bill
Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research
Mergers a boon for super member growth
AustralianSuper calls for an 'account for life'

Editor's Choice

QIC backs startup investor

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:39PM
Queensland Investment Corporation's (QIC) Venture Capital Development Fund has made an investment in technology investor Tidal Ventures.

Clearway wins distribution mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:53AM
Clearway Capital Solutions has partnered with a global fund manager to bring Asia-focused strategies to local wholesale and institutional investors.

Australian Ethical updates investment guide

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The super fund has updated its ethical investment guide to highlight the positive and negative factors it considers before making an investment.

Monochrome launches Bitcoin ETF amid first-mover dispute

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Monochrome Asset Management has launched an Australian Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach