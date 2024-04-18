Newspaper icon
SMSF

intelliflo adds SMSF cashflow modelling capabilities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 APR 2024   12:46PM

Advisers using intelliflo now have access to cashflow modelling tools for SMSF clients.

A new update to its intelliflo office software includes detailed cashflow inputs, projections, and outputs within its cashflow modelling for clients SMSFs, or who are considering establishing one.

Advisers can now create and test scenarios to create a model of an SMSF and illustrate what outcomes can be achieved with an SMSF, intelliflo said.

It said this is the first in a planned series of updates to the software.

"SMSFs can include a variety of inputs - including properties, physical assets, investments, liabilities, and expenses - all of which can now be included in detailed projections and better personalised advice for clients by advisers taking a deeper dive into SMSFs and conducting 'cashflow within cashflow' reviews," intelliflo product strategy lead Stephen Wirth said.

"Supporting advisers who are managing clients with more sophisticated multi-entity advice needs is a priority for us, to help our customers ensure the overall end-to-end advice journey from client onboarding to advice presentation is integrated, intuitive, and innovative."

The update follows the recent addition of two-way sharing of data between intelliflo and its partners Product Rex and Omnium.

"Research data is sent back into the advice journey providing a complete audit trail and basis for recommendations, and data will now be available as outputs within intelliflo's document designer module and any subsequent advice documentation - significantly reducing data entry time," intelliflo said.

