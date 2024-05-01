Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Poor investment governance costly for asset owners, members: KPMG, Frontier

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY 2024   12:47PM

Most asset owners estimate that poor investment governance could increase portfolio costs by 1% or more annually, according to a joint report by KPMG and Frontier Advisors.

The report, which surveyed 22 asset owners in the local investment industry representing $800 billion in total assets, indicated that in superannuation terms, a new worker aged 25 starting to save could face a financial disparity of $500,000 by retirement due to poor investment governance.

However, on a more positive note, 62% of those surveyed believe that strong investment governance could yield a return benefit of at least 0.5% per annum over time.

KPMG consulting partner Platon Chris said the survey demonstrates a very clear recognition of the potential value derived from, or potential capital eroded by, the gap between well-governed and poorly governed funds.

"This comes from the coalface - the funds themselves. The importance of the implementation of robust investment governance frameworks by asset owners cannot be overstated," Chris said.

Another finding from the survey was that 37% of survey respondents said they need to examine their investment portfolios through too many lenses - return, risk, peers, regulatory benchmarks, and ESG.

Moreover, 33% of those surveyed feel there is too much focus on the short-term - and the long-term maximum benefit may not be the sum of a series of short-term time periods.

Interestingly the top challenges nominated by asset owners were establishing a clear mission plan for investments; and having a plan that everyone understands and buys into.

"Governance practices which have services us well in the past may not be as suitable for the future environment - the evolving landscape of technology, ESG, climate factors, a dynamic regulatory environment, coupled with the increasing globalisation of markets, is putting pressure on investment governance models and capabilities to adapt and innovate," Chris said.

"Traditionally, investment governance structures have been rigid and hierarchical. With the current, and likely future environment being more volatile, investment governance models will need to exhibit the ability to be nimble and adapt, and avoid group-think through recongising the need for diversity in decision-making."

Read more: KPMGFrontier AdvisorsESGPlaton Chris
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rainmaker Information names research head
Fund managers nervously await 'golden visa' reforms
Job flexibility, labour market delay retirement age
Brighter Super to close socially responsible options
New framework for investors to navigate AI released
ESG professionals' salary guide revealed
ISPT issues $1.5bn sustainably linked loan facility
Russell Investments introduces new ESG-focused ETF
Frontier promotes four staff members
AustralianSuper hires data strategy lead

Editor's Choice

Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Mercer Super has launched a new corporate superannuation plan for employers of all sizes called Mercer Business Super.

Australian Retirement Trust applies new investment exclusion

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:32PM
The mega super fund has added to its list of exclusions, to come into effect from July 1.

Insignia FUM grows by $11bn, completes platform migration

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:35AM
Insignia Financial has given a quarterly business update, seeing funds under management grow 3.9% to $312.3 billion.

Former Diverger managing director joins VBP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:52AM
David Carney is stepping back from managing Vital Business Partners (VBP), appointing Nathan Jacobsen to take over as chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach