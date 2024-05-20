Newspaper icon
Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 20 MAY 2024   12:52PM

Spaceship has tapped a former ASIC and APRA operative to be its new chief risk officer.

Maan Beydoun joined Spaceship this month in the role, following three years in a similar role at employee management software firm Flare HR.

He brings over two decades' experience in risk management and financial services, about half of which has been spent in financial regulation. He spent more than seven years in senior roles at ASIC, predominantly in the investment managers and superannuation teams. He's also previously spent time at APRA as a superannuation specialist.

At Spaceship, Beydoun is responsible for overseeing the company's risk management framework, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and enhancing its risk management capabilities.

Spaceship said his appointment "reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of risk governance and reinforcing trust with its stakeholders."

"We are delighted to welcome Maan to Spaceship as our chief risk officer. His extensive experience and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in bolstering our risk management framework and strengthening Spaceship's reputation as a trusted financial services provider," Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said.

Meantime, Beydoun said: "I am thrilled to join Spaceship at such an exciting time in its journey. I look forward to collaborating with the team to further strengthen our risk management practices and contribute to the company's continued growth and success."

His appointment comes about a year on from ASIC placing interim stop orders on both Spaceship's Voyager range and Spaceship Super, citing deficient target market determinations.

It also comes as Spaceship prepares to transfer its superannuation product to OneSuper, with the aim of leveraging its scale to deliver lower fees.

Beydoun replaces Tom Kildea who was appointed chief risk officer in January 2023 after five years on the risk and compliance and operations teams.

Another corporate fund bites the dust

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
The Nissan Superannuation Plan will be wound up on July 31, almost 50 years on from its creation.

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Colonial First State (CFS) flags it will appoint seven new managers to take over several mandates that will be vacated by First Sentier Investments (FSI) following the shock closure of four local investment teams.

LGT Crestone launches new investment solution

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
LGT Crestone has introduced a new investment solution for its clients, offering access to alternatives.

