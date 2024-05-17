Newspaper icon
Social media influencers charged for promoting shady investments

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAY 2024   12:44PM

Reality TV stars from shows like Love Island, Geordie Shore, and The Only Way Is Essex are due to face Court for pushing unauthorised investment schemes on their followers.

Love Island's Biggs Chris, Jamie Clayton, Rebecca Gormley and Eva Zapico, Geordie Shore's Scott Timlin, and The Only Way Is Essex stars Lauren Goodger and Yazmin Oukhellou were allegedly paid to promote an Instagram account, @holly_fxtrends, to their collective 4.5 million followers.

This now-deleted account was doling out advice on trading complex financial instruments without proper authorisation.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleges that between 9 May 2018 and 13 April 2021, Emmanuel Nwanze and Holly Thompson (also known as Holly Zucchero) used the account to provide unauthorised advice on buying and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) to bet on foreign currencies.

Nwanze faces one count of breaching a "general prohibition," which means conducting regulated financial activities without proper authorisation, under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This offense is punishable by a fine and/or up to two years in prison.

Additionally, Nwanze, Thompson, Chris, Clayton, Goodger, Gormley, Oukhellou, Timlin, and Zapico each face one count of unauthorised communications of financial promotions under the same Act, which is also punishable by a fine and/or up to two years in prison.

The defendants will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 13.

Earlier this year, the FCA clarified that all financial promotions must be fair, clear, and not misleading across all advertising channels, including social media. The regulator said that promotions should present a balanced view of the benefits and risks, helping consumers make well-informed decisions.

Notably, 80% of customers lose money when investing in CFDs.

It also warned social media influencers, who promote a "regulated financial product or service" without approval from an FCA-authorised person may be committing a criminal offence.

In Australia, ASIC has advised influencers that when discussing financial products and services online or promoting affiliate links, they must understand their legal obligations. This includes determining if they are providing financial product advice or arranging for their followers to deal in a financial product.

It said influencers who conduct a business of providing financial services must hold an AFS license unless exempt or authorised to provide those services as a representative of another license holder. Failure to comply with licensing requirements or posting misleading content can result in legal consequences.

ASIC recommends seeking legal advice if there is any uncertainty about these obligations.

