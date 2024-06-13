Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUN 2024   12:42PM

The Super Members Council (SMC) has revived its predecessor's calls to extend anti-hawking legislation, slamming a sub-set of financial advisers using social media posts and cold calling to drum up business.

Prior to its merger, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) was lobbying for anti-hawking legislation to be extended to include financial advice businesses employing third parties to cold call unsuspecting consumers and lure them into receiving financial advice and switching superannuation funds at a hefty cost. At the time, AIST said it was aware of some operators charging as much as $6000 "to roll consumers from high performing, low fee profit-to-member funds into poorer performing retail funds."

SMC has now picked up where AIST left off, renewing the call for government to extend the laws to prevent advisers using cold-calling businesses to get clients. Currently, the anti-hawking provisions only cover superannuation products, not financial advice services.

"Anti-hawking laws should be tightened, and current consumer protections locked into law to stop dodgy financial advisers using click-bait social media posts, cold-calls and pressure sales tactics to move unsuspecting Australians into a dud super fund and charging them thousands in fees," SMC said.

It also said the government should swiftly enact the legislation to mandate super funds check that advice fees charged from members' accounts are legitimate.

The calls follow a recent warning from ASIC to groups employing such high pressure and underhanded tactics, including click-bait social media posts that scrape information about those that click on them.

"Reputable financial advisers do not rely on third parties to cold call Australians to sell their services and using cold call lead-generation for financial advice should be banned," SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said.

"These groups use click-bait style social media posts, cold calls and high-pressure sales tactics to convince people to change super funds. Super fund members are then charged a massive advice fee and plonked into a poorer performing super product. This predatory practice needs to end."

The SMC's comments also follow a recent review by ASIC that found many superannuation trustees are not checking that advice fee deductions are appropriate, with some allowing charges as high as $20,000 before asking questions.

For its review, ASIC looked at 10 trustees representing about eight million members and $923 billion in assets. Between April 2022 and March 2023, it found that 476,452 member accounts were charged $990.4 million in advice fees by 1803 licensees.

It also found that some trustees have advice fee caps as high as $20,000 or 5% of a member's balance and that few trustees have controls in place to protect low balance members. As such, 328 members across seven of the funds were found to have had deductions exceeding $15,000.

Moreover, three trustees reported not checking any advice documents on a risk or random basis, and trustees also displayed variability in the onboarding and monitoring processes of financial advisers.

Last year, the UK government announced it would extend its own anti-hawking provisions to cover all financial services in a bid to curb the rise in consumer losses related to scams. In January 2019, the UK outlawed cold calling in relation to pensions, except where the caller is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, or is the trustee or manager of an occupational or personal pension scheme, or where the recipient has consented to the calls.

