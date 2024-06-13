Newspaper icon
Ausbil executive departs after 23 years

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUN 2024   9:57AM

Ausbil Investment Management has announced the co-head of Australians equities and portfolio manager for the Australian Emerging Leaders Fund, John Grace, will retire at the end of the year after 23 years with the company.

Since joining Ausbil, Grace made a significant contribution to not only the growth story of Ausbil but played an important role in shaping the Australian equity process, the firm said.

Grace will continue in those capacities until the end of 2024, when he will retire.

"John has done a wonderful job for the business and for our clients over many years. We wish him a very well deserved and happy retirement," Ausbil chief investment officer Paul Xiradis said.

In addition, Ausbil made a raft of changes to its investment management teams following Grace's retirement announcement.

The management changes will all come into effect on July 1.

Nicholas Condoleon has been appointed as deputy head of equities, Australian Long Only.

Condoleon will continue to work alongside Xiradis, in his capacity as head of equities. Condoleon will remain as portfolio manager for the Ausbil Active Sustainable Equity Fund.

Måns Carlsson has been appointed as co-portfolio manager for the Ausbil Active Sustainable Equity Fund. Carlsson will remain as head of ESG.

Chris Smith will take on the role of head of equities research in an oversight and steering capacity. Smith will maintain his involvement in supporting Gian Pandit with the 130/30 Focus Fund and as co-portfolio manager of the Long Short Focus strategy.

Stella McMullen has been named as deputy head of equities research. McMullen will manage the day-to-day proprietary stock research, including qualitative reports, earnings models, regular meetings, and support to the equity analysts.

Gian Pandit has been appointed as deputy head of equities, Australian delta adjusted. He will also continue as the lead portfolio manager for Ausbil's 130/30 Focus Fund and Long Short Focus Fund.

David Lloyd and Arden Jennings will work together as co-heads of emerging companies. They will be responsible for overseeing and guiding Ausbil's investment capabilities in Australian listed companies outside the ASX top 50.

In addition, Lloyd has been appointed portfolio manager, Australian Emerging Leaders alongside Grace to support an orderly transition of his retirement.

"Our investment team is a talented group of individuals so we're very confident about these appointments, future succession and the outlook for our business," Ausbil chief executive Mark Knight said.

"Australian equities are in great shape and we're ambitious for our global funds both at home and abroad. We'll maintain a steady, methodical approach to everything we do."

Read more: Equity FundGian PanditAusbil Investment ManagementJohn GraceNicholas CondoleonChris SmithDavid LloydMåns CarlssonPaul XiradisStella McMullenArden JenningsASXMark Knight
