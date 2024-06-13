Northern Trust Asset Management hires head of global ETFs, funds

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) will welcome David Abner as head of global ETFs and funds.

Reporting to NTAM global head of product Paula Kar, Abner will be responsible for NTAM's mutual fund and ETF product strategy, research and development, product management, and capital markets, and fund services oversight and treasury functions.

The manager is looking to build out its suite of funds and ETFs, which currently accounts for about US$230 billion of its total US$1.2 trillion in assets under management.

Abner was most recently global head of business development at Gemini Crypto Exchange for about two years to September 2022 and, prior to that, spent more than a decade in leadership roles at WisdomTree Asset Management. He's also previously held managing director roles at BNP Paribas and Bear Stearns & Co.

"NTAM's mutual funds and ETF are designed to provide best-in-class investment solutions for our clients, leveraging our decades of experience and a deliberate development process," NTAM president Daniel Gamba said.

"As we innovate and continue to build our suite of funds, David's proven leadership and deep expertise will help drive NTAM's continued growth in this key area of our business."

Also commenting, Kar said: "David is a visionary leader in the ETF industry. As NTAM advances its mutual fund and ETF strategy, we are confident that David's expertise in building new businesses will allow us to provide our clients with innovative and improved solutions to all of their investment needs."