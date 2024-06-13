Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Northern Trust Asset Management hires head of global ETFs, funds

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUN 2024   12:49PM

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) will welcome David Abner as head of global ETFs and funds.

Reporting to NTAM global head of product Paula Kar, Abner will be responsible for NTAM's mutual fund and ETF product strategy, research and development, product management, and capital markets, and fund services oversight and treasury functions.

The manager is looking to build out its suite of funds and ETFs, which currently accounts for about US$230 billion of its total US$1.2 trillion in assets under management.

Abner was most recently global head of business development at Gemini Crypto Exchange for about two years to September 2022 and, prior to that, spent more than a decade in leadership roles at WisdomTree Asset Management. He's also previously held managing director roles at BNP Paribas and Bear Stearns & Co.

"NTAM's mutual funds and ETF are designed to provide best-in-class investment solutions for our clients, leveraging our decades of experience and a deliberate development process," NTAM president Daniel Gamba said.

"As we innovate and continue to build our suite of funds, David's proven leadership and deep expertise will help drive NTAM's continued growth in this key area of our business."

Also commenting, Kar said: "David is a visionary leader in the ETF industry. As NTAM advances its mutual fund and ETF strategy, we are confident that David's expertise in building new businesses will allow us to provide our clients with innovative and improved solutions to all of their investment needs."

Read more: NTAMNorthern Trust Asset ManagementDavid AbnerPaula KarBear StearnsBNP ParibasDaniel GambaGemini Crypto ExchangeWisdomTree Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NZ Super awards mandate to Northern Trust
Annual MAX Awards celebrates best in industry
Koda Capital poaches five JBWere advisers
Northern Trust appoints head of international enterprise client solutions
Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing
PGIM names institutional client group lead
Future Group acquires Verve Super
BNP Paribas acquires HSBC's hedge fund admin business
Wealth managers seek better data warehouse solutions: BNP Paribas
Invesco hires from Northern Trust

Editor's Choice

Older clients boost book values

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A client book full of older clients are fetching a higher premium compared to last year, new advice practice valuations show.

Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The Super Members Council (SMC) has revived its predecessor's calls to extend anti-hawking legislation, slamming a sub-set of financial advisers using social media posts and cold calling to drum up business.

ASX advances CHESS replacement project

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The ASX announced today that the CHESS replacement project has entered the delivery phase.

BlackRock launches new government bond ETF

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The 15+ year Australian government bond is part of BlackRock's commitment to expand its iShares product suite.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach