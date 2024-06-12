Gender gap to close in 134 years: World Economic Forum

Gender gap to close in 134 years: World Economic ForumBY ELIZA BAVIN | WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024 12:20PM
Read more: Gender Gap, World Economic Forum, Saadia Zahidi, Sue Duke, World Bank
The World Economic Forum released its Global Gender Gap Report for 2024 revealing that, at the current pace, it will take another 134 years - equivalent to five generations - to achieve full gender parity.
Globally, the gender gap has closed by just 0.1% since last year.
"Despite some bright spots, the slow and incremental gains highlighted in this year's Global Gender Gap Report underscore the urgent need for a renewed global commitment to achieving gender parity, particularly in economic and political spheres," World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi said.
"We cannot wait until 2158 for parity. The time for decisive action is now."
Women's representation in the political sphere increased at the federal and local level, though top-level positions remained largely inaccessible for women globally.
Women were also still rare in top-level positions in industry, as highlighted by LinkedIn data: the "drop to the top" in representation from entry level to C-suite is observed in every industry.While half of economies included in the Global Gender Gap Index made incremental progress, significant disparities remained.
The top 10 nations for gender parity were:
While educational and health outcomes were strong, political empowerment lagged. New Zealand, which ranked fourth globally, and the Australia, which ranked 24th, led the region.
The report found that while parity in women's labour-force participation improved in 2024, regional differences remained significant.
At the industry level, LinkedIn data indicated women's workforce representation remained below men's in nearly every industry and economy, with women accounting for 42% of the global workforce and 31.7% of senior leaders.
The World Bank estimated that closing the gender gap in employment and entrepreneurship could increase global GDP by more than 20%.
"The slow progress that had been made in women being hired into leadership roles is now starting to erode from a peak seen in 2022. As the global economy has cooled, it is women that have been disproportionately hit, reinforcing the systemic issues that hold women back in the workplace," LinkedIn vice president global public policy and economic graph Sue Duke said.
"We are reaching a pivotal moment as generative AI starts to impact the labour market with a recalibration of the skills employers value most. Employers must ensure they apply a gender lens to their approach in up-skilling to establish the future workplace in a fair and equitable way."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Older clients boost book values|
Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension|
ASX advances CHESS replacement project|
BlackRock launches new government bond ETF|
|Sponsored by
Know the facts about lifetime annuities
Saving for a happy retirement is Australia's #1 financial goal. Learn how LifeIncome can deliver more income, certainty, & choice.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Jason Huljich
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED