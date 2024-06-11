Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Equip Super to introduce retirement specialists

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 JUN 2024   12:26PM

Equip Super is expanding its retirement support services, adding retirement support specialists for members as well as providing help to non-members.

The super fund said it will be establishing a dedicated retirement centre and implementing a fund-wide focus on retirement.

As part of this focus, Equip said it is encouraging both members and non-members to contact the fund to answer questions about superannuation and retirement.

Research conducted by Equip Super revealed Australians felt that while they were marketed retirement products, once taking them up they never heard from those funds again.

Thee research determined that Australians wanted direct, personal contact from their funds to better understand retirement options and pension products both during the transition to retirement but within retirement as well.

"We are enhancing and repositioning our retirement services to provide the help and support for our members in the retirement phase of their lives. We aim to fulfil a need that is unmet in the market, offering personalised service every step of the way at this critical time - for both new and prospective members," Equip Super chief executive Scott Cameron said.

"While other funds simply focus on accumulating super balances, Equip Super has recognised through comprehensive research that those nearing retirement have an unfulfilled need. We feel a medium-sized fund such ours is well positioned to cater for those needs, to become Australia's leading retirement destination."

Under the changes, Equip Super members will have access to dedicated retirement specialists to walk them through their retirement questions and then be their personal guide, providing a helping hand throughout their retirement journey.

"Australians deserve a much better level of service when it comes to their retirement," Equip Super head of retirement Sam Higgie said.

"We will provide the dedicated, proactive, and personal support people approaching and in retirement need.

"The retirement specialists are qualified to give general advice but more importantly provide guidance and support for all things retirement, not just the technicalities of retirement products."

Higgie said the retirement specialists will assist members with any questions they may have, including around when they should retire, how much super they would need and how they can be guaranteed the income they need.

"Retirement looks different to every member but for many, retaining their super within the super environment, and specifically the pension environment, enables them to keep their money invested whilst drawing an income and taking advantage of tax benefits," Higgie said.

"We aim to prepare members for retirement, ensuring they feel supported and know we will be there when they need us the most. We will communicate regularly with them during retirement, checking in to make sure that our products and services are still meeting their needs."

Expert Feed

