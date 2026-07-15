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Qualitas bolsters RE private equity team

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUL 2026   12:07PM
Qualitas has appointed a senior executive to look after its real estate private equity business, based in Sydney.

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Read more: QualitasMichael ButlerCenturia Capital GroupJesse CurtisKordaMentha Real EstateMultiplex
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