FY26 ASX listings sat below five-year average

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FY26 ASX listings sat below five-year averageBY MATTHEW WAI | THURSDAY, 16 JUL 2026 12:15PM
Although ASX recorded its strongest listings in the financial year ending 30 June 2026 since FY22, the latest figure remained below the five-year average of 101, with the number of total listed entities continuing to fall.
Read more: ASX, IPO, James Posnett
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.