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Investment

Warakirri, LongView launch home equity strategy

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUL 2026   11:37AM
Warakirri Asset Management and LongView are partnering to bring a new shared equity co-investment fund exclusively to wholesale investors seeking access to Australia's residential property market.

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Read more: LongViewWaraKirri Asset ManagementCotality National Home Value IndexHomeFlexJames HookeJim McKayLongView Home Equity Fund 2
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Editor's Choice

Australia's retirement system receives first A-grade

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:59AM
Australia's retirement system has finally received an A-grade rating in the annual Marsh CFA Institute Global Pension Index after stagnating at the B+ level for the last five years.

Brighter Super changes up investment, insurance fees

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:00PM
Not-for-profit fund Brighter Super has introduced numerous changes to its fees, decreasing investment fees while increasing insurance costs.

Channel Capital wins distribution mandate

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:58AM
Channel Capital has been appointed by Coller EQT to distribute, promote and service investor support to the two secondaries strategies currently available in Australia.

Perpetual asset management outflows hit $9.6bn

VINNY VUCAGO  |   11:49AM
Perpetual's asset management business recorded $9.6 billion in net outflows during the September quarter, weighing on funds under management as its Corporate Trust Division reached a record $1.4 trillion in funds under administration.

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A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.
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