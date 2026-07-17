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arcpoint OCIO adopts dual chief investment officer model

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2026   12:03PM
After launching five months ago, arcpoint OCIO has opted for a two-person chief investment officer (CIO) model.

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Read more: OCIOInvestment CommitteeBrad CreightonMason StevensJacqueline FernleyTracey WahlbergAviva InvestorsCapella Advisory
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