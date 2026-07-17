NGS Super names head of strategy

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NGS Super names head of strategyBY MATTHEW WAI | FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2026 12:17PM
NGS Super has appointed a former ASFA committe member as head of strategy, as the fund aims to strengthen its retirement offering.
Read more: NGS Super, ASFA, Adam Parsons, Nick Callil, Philippa Minney
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.