Investment

Prime FG eyes wealth management business

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024   12:31PM

Prime Financial Group (PFG) is set to acquire an unnamed firm that operates investment research and funds management services.

PFG flagged that a confidential non-binding indicative offer has been made to the Melbourne-based firm.

If the offer is successful, the firm is expected to generate some $12 million revenue for PFG in FY24.

"The potential acquisition is incomplete and remains subject to satisfaction of further conditions including completion of due diligence, agreement of final terms, execution of final binding transaction documentation and obtaining necessary shareholder approvals," PFG said.

It will fund the acquisition via cash and shares with payments to be made over a three-year period.

Meanwhile, PFG entered into a binding agreement to acquire Equity Plan Management, a remuneration and employee share plan business, for a total consideration of up to $5.7 million.

EPM has four staff members and administers about 100 employee share plans.

"Entering into the employee share plan management sector is a logical next step for Prime. It provides us with a highly complementary product suite that adds to our existing Business Advisory offering and provides significant cross-sell opportunities across our combined client base," PFG managing director and chair Simon Madder said.

In February, PFG acquired alternatives asset manager Altor Capital for $4.5 million.

Madder said Altor supports PFG's aim of doubling group revenue by FY25 to $50 million.

PFG operates in wealth management and SMSFs, debt capital advisory and consulting, and accounting and business advisory.

The wealth management unit has some $1.2 billion in funds under management and accounts for 29% of group revenue.

