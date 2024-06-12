QIC splashes $32m on PEP acquisition

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) spent $32 million to back Pacific Equity Partners' (PEP) acquisition of ATOM Group, an industrial and safety goods distributor.

QIC Private Debt made the transaction via PEP's Fund VII. PEP flagged late last year that it signed an agreement to acquire ATOM, which has 13 branches across Australia.

ATOM's products range from personal protective equipment and safety signage to traffic control and office supplies.

QIC head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall said: "ATOM has a diversified and stable revenue base, with wide sector and geographic coverage and extensive range of products, making it a solid value proposition and compelling investment opportunity."

QIC Private Debt launched in 2021 and now has over $1.5 billion of assets under management (AUM) and committed capital.

Miall said it is "an ideal time to consider private debt as part of an investment portfolio."

"The increase in base rates since early-2022, along with relatively elevated credit spreads, have resulted in private debt yielding greater returns than those seen by this asset class over the past decade," Miall said.

The Queensland government's fund manager, which has some $100 billion in AUM, has recently ramped up its investing spree specifically in the venture capital space, injecting undisclosed amounts in Tidal Ventures, Brandon Capital, and Sprint Ventures.

Its Queensland Venture Capital Development Fund is currently funding an accelerator program that trains sports technology businesses together with Australian Sports Technology Network (ASTN) in the hope of attracting the right investors.

QIC has also made an undisclosed investment in Pollination's Climate and Nature Impact Venture Fund, which targets early-stage climate and nature solutions.