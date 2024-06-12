Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

QIC splashes $32m on PEP acquisition

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUN 2024   12:35PM

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) spent $32 million to back Pacific Equity Partners' (PEP) acquisition of ATOM Group, an industrial and safety goods distributor.

QIC Private Debt made the transaction via PEP's Fund VII. PEP flagged late last year that it signed an agreement to acquire ATOM, which has 13 branches across Australia.

ATOM's products range from personal protective equipment and safety signage to traffic control and office supplies.

QIC head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall said: "ATOM has a diversified and stable revenue base, with wide sector and geographic coverage and extensive range of products, making it a solid value proposition and compelling investment opportunity."

QIC Private Debt launched in 2021 and now has over $1.5 billion of assets under management (AUM) and committed capital.

Miall said it is "an ideal time to consider private debt as part of an investment portfolio."

"The increase in base rates since early-2022, along with relatively elevated credit spreads, have resulted in private debt yielding greater returns than those seen by this asset class over the past decade," Miall said.

The Queensland government's fund manager, which has some $100 billion in AUM, has recently ramped up its investing spree specifically in the venture capital space, injecting undisclosed amounts in Tidal Ventures, Brandon Capital, and Sprint Ventures.

Its Queensland Venture Capital Development Fund is currently funding an accelerator program that trains sports technology businesses together with Australian Sports Technology Network (ASTN) in the hope of attracting the right investors.

QIC has also made an undisclosed investment in Pollination's Climate and Nature Impact Venture Fund, which targets early-stage climate and nature solutions.

Read more: ATOM GroupPacific Equity PartnersQIC Private DebtQueensland Investment CorporationAustralian Sports Technology NetworkBrandon CapitalNature Impact Venture FundPhil MiallQueensland Venture Capital Development FundSprint VenturesTidal Ventures
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC adds to streak of venture capital investments
QIC backs startup investor
Australian housing crisis escalates as affordability worsens
PE deals tumble again, down 63%: Bain & Company
QIC names next chair
NAB, Jarden to launch NZ wealth business
QIC opens new international office
It's time to fill your boots with private debt
Pacific Equity Partners finances reverse mortgage lender
Pinnacle distribution director in new role

Editor's Choice

Older clients boost book values

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A client book full of older clients are fetching a higher premium compared to last year, new advice practice valuations show.

Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The Super Members Council (SMC) has revived its predecessor's calls to extend anti-hawking legislation, slamming a sub-set of financial advisers using social media posts and cold calling to drum up business.

ASX advances CHESS replacement project

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The ASX announced today that the CHESS replacement project has entered the delivery phase.

BlackRock launches new government bond ETF

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The 15+ year Australian government bond is part of BlackRock's commitment to expand its iShares product suite.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach