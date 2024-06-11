IFM makes North American appointment

IFM makes North American appointmentBY ELIZA BAVIN | TUESDAY, 11 JUN 2024 12:29PM
IFM Investors announced the appointment of Andrea Mody as head of North American client solutions.
Based in New York, Mody will lead IFM's client solutions business in North America, reporting to John Gee-Grant, head of global client solutions.
"I am incredibly excited to welcome a leader of Andrea's calibre to IFM's global client solutions team. North America is a key market for us, and Andrea brings years and valuable experience to IFM. She will help drive our strategy in the region and strengthen our ability to provide clients with the best possible solutions to meet their investment needs," Gee-Grant said.
With nearly two decades of industry experience, Mody joins IFM following senior roles in client solutions at Macquarie Asset Management (MAM).
Mody served as head of US wealth, private markets and was the head of alternatives for MAM's client solutions group for the Americas region as well.
Prior to MAM, Mody served as an executive director at CCS Fundraising and a management consultant in the global financial services strategy practice at Oliver Wyman.
Mody will oversee partnership development with North American clients while strengthening IFM's client growth strategy throughout the region.
"I am thrilled to join the IFM Investors team, renowned for their strong private market capabilities, particularly in creating sustainable value in infrastructure companies across the capital stack," Mody said.
"I look forward to collaborating with our talented colleagues and helping our investors achieve their long-term goals."
IFM is a global private markets specialist managing funds that are invested on behalf of working people through their investments into essential infrastructure such as toll roads, airports, seaports, and renewable energy producers.
