Older clients boost book values

A client book full of older clients are fetching a higher premium compared to last year, new advice practice valuations show.

The Radar Results June 2024 price guide reveals that books of investment and super clients aged 80+ years old have seen their multiples rise by 10% to 0.9x-1.1x the annual recurring revenue compared to the prior year of 0.8x-1.0x.

Investment and super clients aged 65-79 now go for 1.9x-2.5x, while those aged up to 64 are priced at 2.3x-3.0x.

Meanwhile, risk insurance clients aged over 61 are valued at 1.0x-1.5x, and under 55s are at 2.3-3.0x.

Radar Results chief executive John Birt said it was evident that financial advisers with clients in the oldest age bracket received higher prices over the previous 12 months.

He pointed to the supply and demand curve with fewer practices selling or coming to market.

"The COVID pandemic and changes in regulations (2020-22) saw a substantial exodus of financial advisers from the industry. Many advisers chose to sell their client lists and associated revenues or their entire practices, Birt said.

"However, as the pandemic subsided, the business environment began to stabilise. Transaction activities have since returned to more typical patterns, though the legacy of the pandemic's impact on supply remains."

Using a metric based on fee size per client, investment and super clients that pay less than $2000 p.a. go for 1.0x-2.0x.

Clients paying fees of $2000 to $4000 p.a. are valued at 2.2x to 2.5x, while more than $4000 p.a. can demand 2.7x-3.5x. Risk insurance clients who pay $2000 to $4000 p.a. can go for 2.2x-2.5x.

More and more, Birt said buyers are focused on two main factors: client age and fee size.

As an example, a 70-year-old retiree client who pays $6000 annually in ongoing fees and is based in a capital city generally results in the higher 2.5x multiple. Based on fees, the multiple extends to 2.6x-3.3x times.

"This shift underscores the need for financial planning businesses to maintain competitive fee structures to attract potential buyers," he said.

"Over the past five years, the costs for financial planners have risen significantly, leading to higher cost-to-serve ratios. As a result, acquiring a client book with fees below the cost to serve is less attractive to buyers. Raising fees early in a new client relationship is challenging, making initial fee size a critical consideration."