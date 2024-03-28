AFCA flags legal uncertainty on SMSF wholesale test

Financial advisers must be mindful of the "legal uncertainty" that exists when applying the appropriate wholesale test on self-managed super funds (SMSF), according to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA senior ombudsman Alex Sidoti used a case study at the recent AFCA Member Forum to highlight a grey area that advisers can overlook after one AFCA complainant, who was the corporate trustee of an SMSF, engaged an advice firm to provide advice and broking services.

The complainant argued that the SMSF receiving the advice was a retail investor as it had less than $10 million in assets and therefore entitled to the protections of the best interest duty.

The complainant also argued that personal financial advice was provided and that the advice was inappropriate.

"The financial firm on the other hand, said that the SMSF was a wholesale client. It also said it only provided general advice and that the trustee was responsible for all investment decisions," Sidoti said.

This is on top of the financial adviser relying on wholesale certificates provided by the complainant's accountant, which stated the trustee had more than $2.5 million in assets or had otherwise met the income test of earning $250,000 for two consecutive years. This is regulated by section 761(G) s7 of the Corporations Act.

"The complainant, on the other hand, said that was the incorrect test to apply and for that reason the financial firm couldn't rely on those certificates. It said because the financial service that was provided was about how a superannuation fund should invest, the correct test to apply was the SMSF holding $10 million in assets," she said. This test sits in section 761(G) s6 of the Corporations Act.

ASIC pointed out the confusion a few years ago when it published guidance QFS150, which indicated that the $10 million test is the most appropriate one to apply in this scenario.

"Basically, if you're providing advice on how an SMSF should invest, that SMSF needed to have $10 million in it in order for it to be properly treated as wholesale," she said.

In August 2014, ASIC brought this down a notch.

"[ASIC] didn't say that it was wrong, but it did say that there was legal uncertainty in the area and that it wasn't going to be taking legal action itself to enforce that," she said.

"ASIC did note however, that that didn't eliminate legal risks for financial firms who could still face private actions on this point. We have in the past received complaints at AFCA which are specifically on this point, and this was one such matter."

AFCA ultimately found that the complainant was provided general advice and not entitled to compensation.

In the determination, the ombudsman "considered whether the general advice had otherwise been provided appropriately with reasonable care and skill, and efficiently, honestly and fairly" and found that it had, so the complainant wasn't entitled to compensation on that basis.

"That said, watch this space. We do have upcoming determinations that are likely to address this issue. So, it was inevitable that AFCA at some point would receive a complaint where the correct wholesale test is directly relevant to the outcome of the complaint," she said.

Furthermore, one critical question for advisers is: When does a financial service relate to a superannuation product?

If an adviser provides advice on how an SMSF invests its funds or a service that relates to how an SMSF invests its funds, does that then become a financial service that relates to a superannuation product - being the SMSF? Does that also mean that the $10 million assets test applies rather than the general test?

"This doesn't preclude consideration of whether a client might be a sophisticated investor, which is under 761GA. It's a different test that applies. That, rather than looking at assets and income, is really looking at this level of sophistication and financial nous and understanding of that particular client," Sidoti said.

"One strong reminder I would give is if you intend to rely on that particular section, it is very prescriptive about the steps that a financial firm needs to take, which includes things like actually setting out in writing why you've assessed this particular client as being sophisticated and the degree of understanding that they have of the financial product and the risks involved and other things of that nature."