Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bell Financial Group launches Tandem Securities

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024   12:55PM

Bell Financial Group has today launched Tandem Securities, an end-to-end platform that provides wholesale and institutional clients with trading, clearing, and investment services.

Bell Direct chief executive Lee Muco told Financial Standard at the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference that for the past 15 years the company has provided technology and wholesale solutions to B2B customers in the Australian market, focusing on listed investment and trading solutions.

A key milestone was the launch of Desktop Broker, which caters to wealth advisory firms, enabling them to offer trading and investment solutions to their clients. Concurrently, Bell Potter Capital, a sister company, was offering lending solutions internally and planning for external offerings.

More recently, a third-party clearing capability was introduced, becoming fully operational in 2021.

"We realised there's a need to have an offering with a foot in each of those existing brands. Increasingly, we were being approached by businesses wanting solutions are within each of those. It didn't really make sense to have those disparate brands," he said.

"Tandem as a brand is recognition that we need to have a more unified offering to present to the market, especially given the current consolidation in the B2B market. There are only a few providers of third-party clearing, for instance, and we're seeing increasing demand for that type of business."

Muco noted a significant increase in retail entrants for self-directed broking, contrasted with considerable consolidation in the B2B sector, particularly in third-party clearing. Currently, only two to three key players dominate the market, he said, with many other participants lacking the necessary scale to adequately support the industry.

"From a strategic point of view, we have the scale of our internal brands being Bell Direct, Desktop Broker, Bell Potter Securities. Having a B2B offering alongside these allows us to leverage the scale we've built ourselves, plus the balance sheet of Bell Financial Group. It's a compelling offering for people looking for solutions in this space," he said.

The group is also looking to partner with other businesses in the space.

"Whether it's broking firms looking for third-party clearing or institutional sales desks seeking execution and clearing capabilities from trusted, stable, and secure partners, we aim to build a stable of high-quality partnerships," he said.

"We're not interested in chasing low-hanging fruit."

Read more: Bell Financial GroupTandem SecuritiesBell DirectDesktop BrokerBell Potter CapitalBell Potter SecuritiesFinancial StandardLee Muco
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wholesale investor test reform has several ramifications: SIAA
Advisers urgently call on Treasury to recognise degrees
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
APRA 'continuing to monitor' UniSuper outage
Advisers must unite for major reforms: SIAA
UniSuper battles major system outage
Rainmaker Information names research head
Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan
Australian Retirement Trust applies new investment exclusion

Editor's Choice

Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
A financial adviser, who worked at several major superannuation funds, has been permanently banned after he tried to persuade clients to transfer their retirement savings into a bank account he controlled.

Advisers should leverage US tech blueprint: SIAA panel

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:43PM
While the US is at the forefront of financial advisers leveraging the best technology available, Australia's advice industry cannot be left behind and should learn from the blueprint it has laid out, investment experts told the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference this ...

Australian Food Super closes failed investment option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Australian Food Super, previously known as the Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, is closing its Shares product, which failed last year's Your Future, Your Super test.

Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
Pacific Current Group has sold a portion of its interest in a US-based investment firm for US$35.2 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach