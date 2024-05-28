Former director sentenced to seven years in prison

The former director of DanFX, an unlicensed foreign exchange trading business, has been sentenced to seven years and three months imprisonment for fraud.

Daniel Farook Ali was sentenced in the Brisbane District Court after an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Ali pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud totalling $771,303 relating to his misappropriation of funds invested for trading and investment purposes.

The court determined that between May 2016 and November 2017, Ali dishonestly used funds provided by investors to purchase a BMW motor vehicle for a personal associate and real estate for himself and his wife, pay personal expenses, and to pay returns to other investors.

The Court sentenced Ali to seven years and three months imprisonment, with eligibility for parole from 5 July 2024.

The court considered the time Ali already spent in custody since November 2021 when imposing the sentence.

Judge Heaton KC said Ali's offending involved a level of sophistication, over a period, exploiting the trust of his victims, and that his dishonesty contributed to particularly devastating financial positions for those victims.

ASIC said Ali left the country on 8 May 2018, during ongoing civil proceedings commenced against him by ASIC and while there was an ongoing ASIC investigation into his conduct.

Following an application by ASIC in 2019, a Queensland magistrate issued a warrant for Ali's arrest, and in November 2021 he was arrested in Poland.

In August 2022, Ali was extradited to Australia to face the charges, and has been remanded in custody since then.