Economics

Financial services firms concerned about attracting staff

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024   12:04PM

The majority of both Australian employers and employees are concerned about their company's ability to attract skilled talent this year, research from Robert Half found.

The research suggested what companies are offering fails to meet candidates' expectations.

The research reveals 89% of employers and 71% of employees believe their company may struggle to source skilled employees, and while inadequate salaries is the main concern for office workers, it is not the biggest factor for employers.

The research found that those in the finance and accounting industries were the most worried, with 74% concerned about their ability to attract staff.

"There is currently a duality in the employment market. On one side the labour market is slightly softening with more candidates available but on the other hand, unemployment rate, although on the rise, continues to hover historically low with a persistent demand for skilled talent. But despite demand, workers would be misguided to think they hold the cards in the current market," Robert Half director Nicole Gorton said.

"Concerns about drawing in top-notch talent have long been at the crux of employer's worries, particularly after the most volatile five years in recent employment history. Having high-calibre professionals in a workforce can be the difference between propelling a company forward or just meeting the needs of the business, which is why employers should prioritise their ability to grab the attention of talented professionals."

Gorton said businesses can overcome talent acquisition challenges by developing a strategic action plan.

The research found that the perceived reasons for Australian companies' inability to attract talent this year differs between employers and workers.

Almost a third (30%) of employers believe the limited career opportunities their company offers is the top reason behind attraction woes, while workers believe a lack of a competitive salary (30%) is the predominant factor.

Both employers and workers rank limited opportunities for career progression and lack of flexibility in their top three reasons.

"By identifying the root causes of attraction difficulties and crafting a compelling value proposition, leaders can effectively communicate their company's unique offerings to both current employees and prospective talent," Gorton said.

"Honesty and transparency from candidates about their frustrations are invaluable as they offer a golden opportunity for open dialogue and alignment of expectations. Companies who actively address the concerns of workers in relation to salary, work-life harmony and career progression will hold the trump card when it comes to attracting top talent and gaining their loyalty."

Equip Super awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
Equip Super has selected a new custodian and back-office administrator to replace NAB Asset Servicing.

SMSFs' use of advisers plummets: Research

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The number of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) using advisers has reached a new low, with the proportion of SMSFs using advisers falling to 23% from 27% in the past 12 months, according to a Vanguard/Investment Trends report.

Financial services firms concerned about attracting staff

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
New research from Robert Half suggests 74% of the finance industry is concerned about their ability to attract and retain staff.

ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
ASIC has released new guidance for financial advisers who could potentially qualify as experienced providers and skip further education and training.

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

