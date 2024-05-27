How super funds could better support members: Research

New research from TAL has revealed the expectations of Australians approaching retirement versus the lived experience of retirees.

The research, titled What I Wish I Knew About Retirement, surveyed 1000 Australians 55 and older and highlighted the important role super funds play in providing retirement education and tools to members.

It found 51% of pre-retirees and 39% of retirees look to their fund for guidance around their retirement decisions.

TAL general manager of growth, retirement and wealth partnerships Ashton Jones said that by understanding the expectations and concerns of pre-retirees and the realities of those living in retirement, superannuation funds had an opportunity to help more Australians enjoy a fulfilling and financially secure retirement.

"Our research shows that while three-quarters of pre-retirees are engaged or highly engaged with their finances, one in three don't know what they will do with their super when they retire. Super funds can play a pivotal role in helping these members attain the retirement lifestyle they want and deserve," Jones said.

The research highlighted several areas where super funds could further support members approaching retirement.

These included providing financial tools and education to help with retirement decisions, guidance navigating the age pension and aged care options, assistance optimising drawdown rates, providing lifetime income products that give members the confidence to spend their retirement savings, and guided pathways to help members choose financial products that are right for them.

The research found there was work to be done to ensure Australians nearing retirement feel financially ready with 34% feeling unprepared.

A further 32% of pre-retirees had yet to take steps to prepare for life after work and 38% were concerned they would not have sufficient funds to either cover basic costs or maintain a comfortable retirement lifestyle.

"Pre-retirees want more information about how much super they need to retire, how much their super balance is likely to provide for them, and how they can improve their retirement outcomes," Jones said.

While 39% of retirees had taken no action to financially prepare for retirement, those who topped up their investments, particularly their superannuation, felt the most confident about their finances.

At the point of retirement, 34% of retirees had converted their superannuation to a regular income stream or pension account, while 27% had kept most of their savings in their accumulation account, 15% had withdrawn all or most of it as a lump sum, and just 7% had moved a portion to a lifetime income product.

In retrospect, retirees who had taken their savings as a lump sum were least satisfied with their choice, with only 56% saying they were now happy or very happy with their decision, compared to 87% of those who had either moved their superannuation to a pension account or lifetime income stream.

"Understanding why retirees had made financial choices, and what they'd do differently in hindsight, indicates that pre-retirees could benefit from specific guidance when making these important decisions," Jones said.