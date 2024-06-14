AFCA seeks industry feedback on approaches

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) is seeking feedback from the financial services industry on its proposed annual Approach document schedule for financial year 2024-2025.

AFCA Approach documents support consumers, small businesses and financial firms' understanding of its approach to certain issues and how it reaches decisions.

The Approach documents provide practical information on how AFCA will assess and determine complaints and enhance its transparency, consistency, and efficiency.

"We will publicly consult on Approaches and provide feedback about the outcomes of the consultation process. We will scale consultations according to the breadth, impact and urgency of issues being considered," AFCA said.

The authority said it is looking to create a new approach to sections 29 (6) and (7) of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth) (ICA) when it comes to superannuation.

It is also looking to amend its approach to delayed insurance claims in the super industry and superannuation death benefits.

In addition, it is seeking amendments and new approaches to various issues within the general and life insurance industries.

The new or amended priorities will be in addition to existing commitments and engagement with stakeholders on current approaches and AFCA will continue to work on key factsheets responding to current and emerging issues, including scams, it said.

AFCA said anyone wanting to submit feedback on the proposed annual approach document should have submissions in by 27 June 2024.

"AFCA will consider all feedback when preparing the final Annual Approach document schedule, which will be published on the AFCA website by 30 June 2024," AFCA said.