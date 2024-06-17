Newspaper icon
Vale Garry Wyatt

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 17 JUN 2024   12:35PM

Garry Wyatt, the co-founder and chief executive of Insync Funds Management, has sadly passed away.

"Garry Wyatt's profound impact on Insync Funds Management is reflected in his passion, resilience, and unwavering optimism. Garry's dedication and leadership played a crucial role in building a strong brand and maintaining financial discipline, contributing to Insync's growth and success," the firm said.

Wyatt worked for major corporations such as WMC Resources (BHP), Lion Nathan (Toohey's) and United Distillers (Guinness Plc) during his 47-year career.

His experience includes financial control, project management, operational line management, compliance, internal audit, and business and strategic planning.

Wyatt co-founded Insync with chief investment officer Monik Kotecha in 2009. The duo developed their own independent research and proprietary systems to produce a high concentration portfolio of 20 to 25 stocks.

"He assisted in building and strengthening Insync's capabilities, drawing on his commercial and leadership acumen, investment skills and exposure within real-world global businesses, to make an invaluable contribution to the team," Insync said.

"He will be sadly missed and has left a lasting legacy for the successful continuation of Insync's operations in the hands of new team members."

Insync head of strategy and distribution Grant Pearson wrote on LinkedIn that Wyatt was the "type of bloke you want leading a growing business; overcoming all the challenges the world can throw at it with a cheerful smile, compassion, inclusiveness and his sharp intelligence."

"You leave the world where you have touched it - a better place. And for all those that got to call you a dad, a husband, a colleague or a friend, we are all the richer and better for having had you in our lives," Pearson said.

"Most of all I'll selfishly miss you, my friend."

