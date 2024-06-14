Morningstar hires fixed income lead from PATRIZIA

Morningstar has hired a new executive to replace Tim Wong who departed for Genium Investment Partners in April.

Thomas Dutka joined this week as director of manager research and asset class leader for fixed income, multi-assets, and alternatives.

The recruit was most recently the director of investment solutions at PATRIZIA, the global real assets fund.

There, he advised on fixed income strategies for institutional clients in Australia. Previously he consulted on ESG investment strategies, including leading the successful SRI option reconfiguration for a major Australian superannuation fund.

The fixed income specialist brings 17 years of experience after earlier stints at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Macquarie Asset Management.

During his seven years at Macquarie he sat with the Australian Origination team developing and managing structured financial products.

At CBA, he ran pricing, acquisition and retention strategies for the $85 billion term deposit book.

"We are excited to have Thomas join our team as we continue to build on our research and capabilities, supported by our global research team," Morningstar head of manager research for Europe and Asia Pacific Wing Chan said.

In April, Genium hired Wong and longstanding Morningstar executive Justin Walsh to help support the growth of its recently launched research ratings business.

Walsh joined former Morningstar colleagues Tim Wong and Tim Murphy at the specialist investment consulting and research house - formerly Insight Investment Consultants.