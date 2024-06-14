Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Morningstar hires fixed income lead from PATRIZIA

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUN 2024   12:31PM

Morningstar has hired a new executive to replace Tim Wong who departed for Genium Investment Partners in April.

Thomas Dutka joined this week as director of manager research and asset class leader for fixed income, multi-assets, and alternatives.

The recruit was most recently the director of investment solutions at PATRIZIA, the global real assets fund.

There, he advised on fixed income strategies for institutional clients in Australia. Previously he consulted on ESG investment strategies, including leading the successful SRI option reconfiguration for a major Australian superannuation fund.

The fixed income specialist brings 17 years of experience after earlier stints at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Macquarie Asset Management.

During his seven years at Macquarie he sat with the Australian Origination team developing and managing structured financial products.

At CBA, he ran pricing, acquisition and retention strategies for the $85 billion term deposit book.

"We are excited to have Thomas join our team as we continue to build on our research and capabilities, supported by our global research team," Morningstar head of manager research for Europe and Asia Pacific Wing Chan said.

In April, Genium hired Wong and longstanding Morningstar executive Justin Walsh to help support the growth of its recently launched research ratings business.

Walsh joined former Morningstar colleagues Tim Wong and Tim Murphy at the specialist investment consulting and research house - formerly Insight Investment Consultants.

Read more: MorningstarTim WongGenium Investment PartnersPATRIZIACommonwealth Bank of AustraliaJustin WalshMacquarie Asset ManagementThomas DutkaWing ChanInsight Investment ConsultantsTim Murphy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Market pessimism over Insignia 'overblown'
IFM makes North American appointment
Macquarie AM bags top manager gong
Macquarie Asset Management launches low-cost active ETFs
Federal Court rejects two CBA class actions
Morningstar unsure if KKR's Perpetual bid benefits shareholders
Platinum's FUM dips below $14bn
Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn
ISPT issues $1.5bn sustainably linked loan facility
Morningstar warns of stretched valuations in Australian equities

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust people chief to depart

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:28PM
Australian Retirement Trust has confirmed the departure of chief people officer Helen Jackson, who will leave at the end of the financial year.

SSGA loses $2.4bn in two months

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) suffered $2.4 billion in net outflows over the last two months of 2023, the majority of which hit its Australian and international equities products.

AFCA seeks industry feedback on approaches

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
The financial complaints authority is asking the industry for feedback on how it approaches issues and reaches decisions.

Apex, ACA partner to broaden client services

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Apex Group and ACA Group have formed a partnership to offer their clients a wider range of services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach