Apex, ACA partner to broaden client services

Apex Group and ACA Group have formed a partnership to offer their clients a wider range of services.

The collaboration will see the creation of co-referral arrangement aimed at improving client outcomes.

"This partnership with ACA compliments our service offerings by adding additional governance, risk, and compliance capabilities to our customers in the UK and Americas," Apex Group global head of product, compliance solutions Jude Hilton said.

A statement from Apex Group said that the partnership will benefit global private equity, hedge fund, and real asset managers of all sizes, as well as those seeking global expansion.

The financial services firm's statement also said that the collaboration brings together two globally recognised organisations with complementary services and a shared commitment to client success.

Through this alliance, clients will benefit from streamlined access to services designed to support business growth, it added.

ACA partner and head of partnerships and alliances Charlie Stout said the strategic alliance combines ACA's regulatory technology platform and advisory capabilities with Apex's suite of global services.

"Through this collaboration, it demonstrates both organisations commitment to bring clients an expanded suite of innovative solutions and global coverage," Stout said.

Apex said the combined regional presence, diverse product offerings and strong leadership of both firms will enable a broader range of services to be offered to a global community. This includes registration, authorisation, and initial filing services in the US and UK, as well as compliance services and technology, capital raising, global custodial services, and managed services.