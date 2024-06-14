Australian Retirement Trust people chief to depart

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has confirmed the departure of chief people officer Helen Jackson, who will leave at the end of the financial year.

The superannuation fund's business partnering lead Kylie Robinson will step into the role in an acting capacity.

Jackson joined ART in August 2021.

She has had 35 years of experience in organisational development, human resource management, mergers and transformational culture change across diverse industry sectors.

Previously, she held senior roles at Queensland Rail, Westpac, Ernst & Young, the NSW government, and Advisian.

Robinson - the interim chief people officer - joined ART in July 2009 and has held a number of senior management roles across the people team with extensive capability in transformational change.

With 30 years' experience in the financial services industry and over 20 years of human resource expertise, her focus is building organisational capability, developing leaders and optimising team performance to achieve success.

Robinson worked in HR at QSuper before joining the Queensland mega fund.