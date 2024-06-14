Australian Retirement Trust people chief to departBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 14 JUN 2024 12:28PM
Read more: ART, Helen Jackson, Australia Retirement Trust, Kylie Robinson
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has confirmed the departure of chief people officer Helen Jackson, who will leave at the end of the financial year.
The superannuation fund's business partnering lead Kylie Robinson will step into the role in an acting capacity.
Jackson joined ART in August 2021.
She has had 35 years of experience in organisational development, human resource management, mergers and transformational culture change across diverse industry sectors.
Previously, she held senior roles at Queensland Rail, Westpac, Ernst & Young, the NSW government, and Advisian.
Robinson - the interim chief people officer - joined ART in July 2009 and has held a number of senior management roles across the people team with extensive capability in transformational change.
With 30 years' experience in the financial services industry and over 20 years of human resource expertise, her focus is building organisational capability, developing leaders and optimising team performance to achieve success.
Robinson worked in HR at QSuper before joining the Queensland mega fund.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Retirement Trust people chief to depart|
SSGA loses $2.4bn in two months|
AFCA seeks industry feedback on approaches|
Apex, ACA partner to broaden client services|
|Sponsored by
Know the facts about lifetime annuities
Saving for a happy retirement is Australia's #1 financial goal. Learn how LifeIncome can deliver more income, certainty, & choice.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Jason Huljich
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED