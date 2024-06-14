Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advisers call for apology from Super Members Council

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUN 2024   12:46PM

The Financial Advice Association Australia and members say the super lobby group should formally apologise for its recent remarks about "dodgy financial advisers."

Earlier this week, the Super Members Council (SMC) renewed calls for anti-hawking legislation to be extended to stop financial advisers using third parties to cold call consumers to elicit business or posting click-bait on social media.

In doing so, SMC referred to "dodgy financial advisers" and labelled them "rip-off merchants" and "shonks."

While the SMC was referring to a small subset of advisers employing such tactics, FAAA chair David Sharpe described the comments as "inflammatory" and "inaccurate."

"It may be this language was meant to apply only to the tiny minority of advisers who do the wrong thing - if so, it wasn't made clear. I'll extend the courtesy that this was clumsy rather than deliberate. Regardless, such inflammatory and inaccurate language does nothing to help consumers or anyone else," he said.

"Like all professions, there is a very small subset who don't do the right thing, and we are committed to ensuring they are held to account. FAAA members pay a very large amount to ASIC to monitor and hold to account not only financial advisers but also unlicensed operators.

"Our members also actively report misconduct that they encounter, to ASIC directly as well as through us, and become very frustrated if ASIC does not act on their reports."

He said the SMC's use of a "broad brush slur is offensive" and would be akin to him suggesting all super funds are involved in greenwashing.

Sharpe finished by saying he would like an apology from the lobby group.

"Let's be clear - the absolute vast majority of financial advice professionals work hard as the financial guardians to protect and grow the financial wellbeing of their clients," Sharpe said.

"I would welcome an apology from the SMC, and an acknowledgment of the many thousands of professional financial advisers in this country who are doing a great job ensuring the financial wellbeing of their clients every day."

While several financial advisers welcomed and agreed with Sharpe's response, others suggested such comments are nothing new and the days of worrying about what the super industry thinks of advisers has passed.

In response, SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said to lobby group "deeply values the role of high-quality qualified financial advisers to help Australians plan for retirement, informed by advice that is in the best interests of super fund members."

"Disappointingly, some comments I made in a media release earlier this week highlighting ASIC's recent concerns about a small subset of operators using cold-calling and online click bait tactics to pressure Australians into moving their super into underperforming products have been mischaracterised. The remarks were not intended to be generalised to all financial advisers," she said.

"I regret - and apologise for - any offence that the mischaracterisation of my remarks caused to reputable financial advisers who are working faithfully in the best interests of their clients."

She went on to say that "we urge everyone to work together to secure the swift passage of these reforms" that extend access to financial advice with strong consumer protections to more Australians and are currently before parliament.

Such reforms will ensure millions of Australians can plan confidently for their retirement informed by reputable financial advice, she said.

Read more: SMCASICFAAAFinancial Advice Association AustraliaSuper Members CouncilDavid Sharpe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA to expel Dixon Advisory
Super Members Council renews calls for anti-hawking extension
Super Members Council appoints inaugural chair
ASIC issues first stop order for crowd funding
ASX advances CHESS replacement project
GST rebate changes worsens cost of advice: SMSFA
Active Super found guilty of greenwashing
Australian Unity lashed by ASIC over TMD questionnaire
More businesses fold, unpaid super recovery measure to launch
ASIC cancels AFSL of XTrade

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust people chief to depart

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:28PM
Australian Retirement Trust has confirmed the departure of chief people officer Helen Jackson, who will leave at the end of the financial year.

SSGA loses $2.4bn in two months

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) suffered $2.4 billion in net outflows over the last two months of 2023, the majority of which hit its Australian and international equities products.

AFCA seeks industry feedback on approaches

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
The financial complaints authority is asking the industry for feedback on how it approaches issues and reaches decisions.

Apex, ACA partner to broaden client services

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Apex Group and ACA Group have formed a partnership to offer their clients a wider range of services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach