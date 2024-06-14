Newspaper icon
Fiducian welcomes two practices

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUN 2024   12:20PM

Fiducian Financial Services has added two practices based in Victoria and the Northern Territory to its network.

Gurbinder Gill, the principal and financial adviser of Gill Private Wealth, which operates in Victoria's Burwood, joins the ASX-listed firm. Gill also teaches the capstone financial planning unit at Deakin University.

Paul Blackadder, the principal of Blackadder Finance, an advice practice that also offers loans and insurance broking services.

Blackadder Finance is in Northern Territory's Coolalinga and has been in operation for more than 27 years.

"The addition of Gurbinder and Paul further strengthens the company's presence in both metropolitan and regional areas, offering clients access to a wide range of financial solutions tailored to their individual needs," Fiducian executive chair Robby Southall said.

"Their expertise and dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals make them valuable additions to our network. We look forward to working together to provide exceptional service and support to our clients."

Fiducian has 92 advisers operating under its AFSL, according to a recent Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Advisers Register.

At the end of January, Fiducian had more than $3 billion in funds under administration.

Fiducian recently appointed Citi to provide custody, fund administration, and registry services.

