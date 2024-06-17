Newspaper icon
NRF appoints inaugural chief investment officer

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 JUN 2024   11:28AM

The National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) announced Mary Manning has been appointed as the organisation's inaugural chief investment officer.Manning will oversee investment strategy and portfolio management for the $15 billion fund, which was set up by the Australian government in September 2023 to diversify and transform Australia's industry and economy.Previously a portfolio manager at Ellerston Capital and Aphinity Investment Management and having held senior investment positions at Oaktree Capital and Soros Funds Management, Manning brings over 25 years of experience in finance, economics and investment to the NRFC.

She has extensive investment experience in Australia and overseas, including in New York, London, and Singapore. NRFC chair Martijn Wilder and chief executive Ivan Power said they were delighted to have Manning lead the investment strategy."Mary's extensive funds management experience in Australia and globally makes her the ideal candidate to work with our existing team to deploy the NRFC's $15 billion," they said in a statement."The NRFC has established a strong leadership team, rigorous governance and due diligence and a strong pipeline of deals. We expect to make our first investment announcements in the coming months."

Manning said she is excited to join the team in July and take charge of its pipeline of investment opportunities."We have a clear mission to supercharge our seven priority areas, while delivering the targeted return on investment. By investing at scale and with impact, we will help build the foundation of Australia's economic future," Manning said.The NRFC invests in Australian projects to transform industry capability, grow jobs and a skilled workforce and diversify the economy. It has $15 billion to invest using direct loans, equity investments and loan guarantees. The NRFC has seven priority sectors for investment including resources; transport; medical science; defence capability; renewables and low emission technologies; agriculture, forestry and fisheries; and enabling capabilities.

