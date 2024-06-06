NZ Super awards mandate to Northern Trust

NZ Super has awarded a mandate to Northern Trust to use its Data Warehouse Solutions offering.

NZ Super was seeking a solution that could consolidate its data and enable it to scale as it transitions away from legacy technology.

Northern Trust has been working with the NZ Super Fund since 2007, initially offering global custody and compliance monitoring services, and later adding securities lending in 2019.

Northern Trust Asset Management has also been managing investments for the fund since 2014.

Northern Trust Australia and New Zealand head Leon Stavrou said data management is a top priority for our clients, as it is for us.

"As the NZ Super Fund's longstanding custodian, we're uniquely positioned within their data ecosystem to provide a tailored solution. Our Data Warehouse Solutions can help them better consume, produce, and service their data needs, which is essential to generate the insights they need to continue to perform at a high level," he said.

Northern Trust's Data Warehouse Solutions provides complete management of data from various sources, customised for each client. It includes features for interfacing, customisation, and data extraction, designed to simplify and automate data management.

"We are pleased to partner with Northern Trust to build a data solution that will help us achieve our data management and analytical ambitions," NZ Super Fund data technology head Craig Cullen said.

"Northern Trust has worked alongside our teams to understand our data and technology goals and ensure that the chosen components of their Data Warehouse Solutions support our objectives.

"While it is still early days in our programme, Northern Trust's Data Warehouse Solutions have quickly and seamlessly integrated with the technologies established in our modern data stack. The combined solution improves resilience and supportability of data integration, with simplified and standardised data structure.

"This has made it easier to understand and work with the source data while improving data outcomes."