Life insurers struggle with code compliance

Life insurers struggle with code complianceBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 10 APR 2024 12:43PM
Read more: Jan McClelland, Life Code Compliance Committee
Life insurers continue to breach their own compliance code with more than 12,000 instances recorded, yet the body overseeing their conduct fears this is likely under-reported.
The Life Code Compliance Committee (LCCC) saw another increase in the number of code breaches during 2022-23, rising 9% and amounting to 12,314.
Four life insurers, which the LCCC did not name, account for 90% of the breaches.
Breaches of section 8.15 of the code, communicating claim decisions, was the most prevalent, with 2630 instances reported in the period, up 38% year on year.
Breaches of section 6.7, refunding after cancellation, was the fastest-growing breach, sharply rising 322% to 963 instances. Breaches related to claims handling obligations rose by 18%.
"Failing to address claims promptly not only breaches code obligations but also adds unnecessary stress for customers, undermining trust in the industry. Life insurers must prioritise meeting claims handling and communication timeframes to improve customer satisfaction and meet community expectations," LCCC chair Jan McClelland said.
The potential under-reporting of breaches and complaints by some life insurers was another area of concern.
McClelland said under-reporting limits a life insurer's ability to address issues effectively and improve operations. She urged all life insurers to review their processes for detecting, recording, and reporting breaches to ensure transparency and accountability.
Total policyholder complaints reached a whopping 75,256 - more than 50% compared to the prior corresponding period. Thirty-one percent related to bad service, and 18% related to policy cancellations and changes, and sales practices and advertising respectively.
"While some insurers are reporting more breaches, we identified inconsistency and a concerning trend of what appears to be under-reporting by others. We found that some insurers were reporting breaches and complaints in numbers far below what would be expected," McClelland said.
"Rather than indicating perfect compliance, it suggests deficiencies in processes and systems for detection and reporting breaches and complaints. Not detecting and reporting issues limits an insurer's ability to effectively remedy situations and make improvements to operations."
