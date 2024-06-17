Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Innova backs using super for housing

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 JUN 2024   12:25PM

Innova Asset Management has entered the super for housing debate, saying it could help younger Australians who are locked out of the property market.

Innova said millennials are firmly locked out of the property market with average dwelling prices in New South Wales now sitting above $1.2 million.

It said now is the time for younger Australians to consider other investment options, including devoting more to superannuation and allowing super funds to use leverage to boost their returns.

Innova co-chief investment officer Dan Miles said rising residential property prices have created unprecedented wealth for Baby Boomers thanks to the power of leverage, lucrative tax breaks, constrained supply, and strong population growth.

"Unfortunately, a generation of younger Australians have become the collateral damage to rising property prices. Many younger people who can't rely on parental wealth or an inheritance have been effectively locked out of the property market, without the funds to be able to afford a deposit for a home or maintain a mortgage," he said.

"This has deep implications across society. Younger Australians are in desperate need of solutions, but there are no politically simple ways to tilt housing back towards being a human right rather than a speculative asset class.  There will always be sound reasons to own a home that stretch far beyond the financial realm, but many younger investors will also need to consider new ways to accumulate wealth, including through superannuation."

Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealed that nationwide, the average price of residential dwellings rose by $14,300 or 1.5% to $959,300, during the quarter.

According to Miles, several factors have driven up residential property prices but one that is rarely given its due is leverage, or the use of debt to buy residential property.

"Loan-to-valuation ratios regularly stretch beyond 80% while some governments have backed schemes allowing up to 98% of a property's value to be borrowed.  That amount of debt can turbocharge even nominal price gains given the median house in Sydney is now valued at almost $1.4 million," Miles said.

"It's no surprise then that the next generation is turning to more accessible investments such as shares and even cryptocurrencies."

Miles said allowing superannuation funds to take advantage of leverage would potentially offer more attractive returns for savers.

"While there are strict rules that prevent super funds from using leverage, perhaps it's time to reconsider those rules given the superannuation system has been established for decades. Superannuation is a 40-plus year investment where volatility, which can be amplified by moderate leverage, can be managed," he said.

"Most superannuation funds have met their long-term return goals: leverage could power up that wealth creation. The average super fund has posted a 7.3% annual return (or a real return of 4.5%) over the 30 years ended 30 June 2023, according to ASFA.

"The scale of super funds means they could borrow at very low cost. Applying a moderate amount of leverage combined with a greater allocation to equities or a more aggressive investment profile should generate similar or greater return than a leveraged property investment."

Miles said while it may not be enough to solve the housing crisis on its own, it deserves further considering while younger Australians wait for political solutions.

"The common saying that 'your home will be your largest investment' may need a recalibration, with superannuation potentially being the biggest asset future generations will have," Miles said.

Read more: SuperannuationDan MilesInnova Asset ManagementASFAAustralian Bureau of Statistics
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

How much do you need to retire in Australia?
HESTA pushes for expediated advice reforms
Super fund engagement peaks among members with $250k+ balances: Report
GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia
Industry fund merger postponed
ASFA partners with First Nations Foundation
Financial services workers eye earlier retirement
Super funds to solve the housing crisis?
Liberals respond to Federal Budget
Industry reacts to Federal Budget

Editor's Choice

JPMAM, iCapital launch new private market fund for wholesale investors

ANDREW MCKEAN
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and iCapital have launched a new Australian domiciled fund designed to afford wholesale investors access to small to mid-market private equity opportunities.

Betashares captures most net flows in managed funds industry

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has commandeered the top spot for net flows among all investment managers in the managed funds industry.

ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's recent decision to not issue a penalty to Block Earner after it was found to have provided unlicensed financial services.

Average super balances fall

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Taxation Office data found the average super balance has fallen, as it also revealed the highest paid professions in the nation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach