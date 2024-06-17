Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

'Little prospect' for RBA hike despite stubborn inflation

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 JUN 2024   12:12PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will almost certainly leave the policy rate unchanged when it meets next week, according to economists.

GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said there was "little prospect" of a change in messaging from the "not ruling anything out" mantra the board has stuck to in recent months.

"In the wake of the data flow since the board last met, that seems appropriate. Inflation remains stubbornly high," Miller said.

Miller said the April monthly consumer price index (CPI) indicator exhibited ongoing "stickiness", as did the price and labour cost indicators contained in the NAB May Monthly Business Survey.

"Those indicators are suggestive of some upside risk to the RBA's May CPI inflation projection, which was itself revised upward from February," he said.

Miller said slightly offsetting perceived risks was a satisfactory labour market, but he said there was some suspicion it might be more fragile than it appears after March quarter accounts affirmed activity growth was weak.

"The board has in the past expressed concern that tepid activity growth will ultimately be reflected in a softening labour market and (presumably eventually) in declining inflation," Miller said.

"Arguably, in the current environment uncertainties facing central banks everywhere are unusually elevated. Some of that uncertainty can be sheeted home to the unique nature of any recovery following on from the pandemic."

Miller said the most likely scenario is an extended pause in any policy rate adjustment until the RBA is convinced that its current trajectory for the return of inflation to target is secure.

"That argues for a policy rate cut toward the end of the year or sometime in the first half of 2025," Miller said.

"A sharper than anticipated slowdown resulting in a greater than anticipated dislocation in the labour market may bring the timing forward a little. But for the time being monetary policy remains in suspended animation."

Commonwealth Bank head of Australian economics Gareth Aird also believes the RBA will keep interest rates unchanged this month.

"The June board meeting comes in the wake of the 2024 Federal Budget, which was a little more expansionary than anticipated.  But we do not think the Budget has shifted the dial on the RBA's assessment of the economic outlook," Aird said.

"RBA governor Bullock stated that she does not think the $300 energy bill relief will have, 'a material impact on reducing (underlying) inflation, but it is also unlikely to make inflation worse'."

Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said a rate cut was still unlikely given persistent inflation. "Despite some signs of a weakening economy, inflation remains above target, making a rate cut unlikely," he said."Nobody saw COVID-19 or the war in Ukraine coming, and these have been the driving factors behind our current situation. "What the next few months have in store will determine whether Aussie homeowners emit a sigh of relief or anxiety by year's end."

Read more: Stephen MillerFederal BudgetGareth AirdMichele BullockCommonwealth BankGraham CookeReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Recession signs: Economic growth has 'ground to a halt'
RBA hints another rate rise could be on the cards
Inflation debate: Older Australians accused of driving crisis
What's keeping the Treasurer up at night?
US looks towards rate cuts, Australia lags behind
Pengana launches new term account
Interest rate relief unlikely 'this side of Christmas'
VFMC hires client portfolio design head
Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates
Industry reacts to Federal Budget

Editor's Choice

JPMAM, iCapital launch new private market fund for wholesale investors

ANDREW MCKEAN
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and iCapital have launched a new Australian domiciled fund designed to afford wholesale investors access to small to mid-market private equity opportunities.

Betashares captures most net flows in managed funds industry

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has commandeered the top spot for net flows among all investment managers in the managed funds industry.

ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's recent decision to not issue a penalty to Block Earner after it was found to have provided unlicensed financial services.

Average super balances fall

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Taxation Office data found the average super balance has fallen, as it also revealed the highest paid professions in the nation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach