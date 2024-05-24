Insignia research, retirement income head to depart

Insignia Financial has confirmed its head of research and retirement income is set to leave the business as part of an ongoing wider change.

The ASX-listed wealth giant confirmed Matt Olsen will exit at the end of June.

In a statement to Financial Standard, a spokesperson for Insignia Financial said: "As announced to the market last July, we have been making changes to our financial advice operating model."

"Insignia Financial's head of research and retirement income role has been impacted as part of this change."

The planned changes announced in July 2023 included the introduction of Rhombus Advisory and the return of much of Insignia's stake in Godfrey Pembroke to its advisers.

Olsen has been in the role since April 2018, overseeing Insignia's investment philosophy and the teams conducting managed funds research, portfolio construction, direct equities research, and macroeconomic research. He was also responsible for developing the firm's retirement income framework and chairs its Retirement Income Working Group.

Before joining Insignia, Olsen was chief executive of research house Lonsec for over two years. He's also held senior research roles at Select Investment Partners and van Eyk Research.

On the investment front, he is a former super fund chief investment officer, having previously led investments for Energy Industries Super for a time. He's also held analyst roles, including at Colonial First State.