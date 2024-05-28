DWS names APAC chief investment officer, real estate

DWS names APAC chief investment officer, real estateBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024 12:41PM
DWS appointed Matthias Naumann as chief investment officer, real estate in Asia Pacific as a sign of its ambitions in the region.
Naumann will relocate to Sydney from Frankfurt to Sydney to take on the role, marking the first time DWS has had an 'on the ground' real estate chief investment officer in the region.
Reporting to DWS Australia chief executive Lidia Tomova and APAC head of real estate Christoher Kimm, Naumann will be responsible for identifying real estate investment opportunities across Asia Pacific where DWS already has an established presence while also exploring new markets for strategic growth.
Naumann has overseen the APAC real estate investment function since 2021, however this was in a caretaker role and in addition to being head of European real estate strategy, responsibilities he will now relinquish.
Commenting on his move, Naumann said: "Following extensive time spent in Asia Pacific, the timing was right to relocate having developed a sound understanding of the region, it's nuances and unique investment characteristics."
"As a new investment cycle emerges, we believe Australian real estate will offer immediate investment opportunities in BTR, logistics and next generation office."
Meantime, Tomova said the appointment highlights the group's strategic believe in local real estate investment opportunities.
"It's a great privilege to have someone with Matthias' experience join our Sydney headquarters, further strengthening the DWS Australia franchise," Tomova said.
"His extensive knowledge and proven ability as a real estate chief investment officer will further enrich not only the wider APAC business, but also our established Australian real estate platform which spans an investment heritage of almost 30 years."
His appointment and relocation to Sydney comes as DWS continues to strengthen its front office direct real estate platform in Australia under the leadership of George Anastasiou offering transactions, asset management, also adding an Australia based research function in 2023, DWS noted.
