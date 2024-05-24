ASIC places stop orders on Trademax Australia

ASIC places stop orders on Trademax AustraliaBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024 12:52PM
ASIC issued two interim stop orders to Trademax Australia after it found the broker was relying on a poorly designed questionnaire which retail investors were able to attempt multiple times to determine they were in the target market.
The business is prevented from opening new trading accounts or dealing in contracts for difference and margin foreign exchange contracts on behalf of retail investors.
ASIC said Trademax, known as TMGM Group, failed to take reasonable steps likely to result in its retail product distribution conduct being consistent with two target market determinations (TMDs).
It said Trademax relied on an inadequate retail investor questionnaire for compliance with its obligations and that its client onboarding process lacked controls to properly assess whether clients are in the identified target markets.
The reliance on the questionnaire, which was described as poorly designed, ASIC said:
Financial Dispute Legal is currently considering a class action against Trademax Australia, alleging the group encouraged investors to trade in highly risky CFD and Forex products promising high returns and engaged brokers to undertake trading strategies for clients which caused significant losses.
