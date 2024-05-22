Newspaper icon
PrimaryMarkets launches new financial adviser channel

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024   12:47PM

PrimaryMarkets has launched a new channel aimed at making alternative investments more accessible to financial advisers and their clients.

The platform affords advisers and their client's access to a spectrum of investment opportunities, including unlisted companies, many of which are pre-IPO, as well as open and closed managed funds.

It also allows users to sell shares in unlisted companies or units in managed funds, providing liquidity where it would otherwise be difficult.

The platform is designed to make things easy for advisers, seeking to lessen their administrative work.

PrimaryMarkets executive chair Jamie Green said registration takes about 30 seconds, and advisers will find "very few administrative hurdles to navigate" to start to trading.

The PrimaryMarkets platform enables advisers to introduce alternative asset classes to their clients. Previously, many of these off-market opportunities were only available to institutional investor.

Green said that alternative investment asset classes provide dynamic opportunities, which can help balance portfolio risk and return, as well as mitigate the impact of inflation and volatile interest rates.

He also flagged that PrimaryMarkets will keep investing in the platform to improve the experience for advisers and their clients, with several updates planned for later this year.

Currently, the platform provides full-service execution, transaction support, payment services via a secure third-party escrow agent, and a trading desk that manages all aspects of trade settlements.

PrimaryMarkets reported that over $173 million in order value has been processed through the platform, with an average order size of $63,000.

