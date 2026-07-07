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Investment

Super funds to reap returns from $2.2bn biotech exit

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2026   12:03PM
Brandon Capital, a life sciences venture capital firm has exited from its investment in Myricx Bio, following its agreement to be acquired by Novartis for US$1.5 billion ($2.2bn).

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Read more: Brandon CapitalMyricx BioNovartis forAware SuperFrancis Crick InstituteHESTAHostplusImperial College LondonMohit RawatQICRoberto SolariStephen Thompson
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Editor's Choice

L1 Group sells Platinum's responsible entity to Equity Trustees

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:18PM
L1 Group has offloaded Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) to Equity Trustees (EQT), handing over the responsible entity (RE) role for the Platinum funds while keeping investment management in-house.

LGT poaches Koda Capital's top-rated adviser

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:30PM
LGT Wealth Management has poached Koda Capital's 2025 top-rated adviser and partner Frank Macindoe.

CareSuper rejigs beneficiary nominations, investment options

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
CareSuper has introduced several changes to its investment options and beneficiary nominations.

Fortnum pays $1.35m to settle ASIC lawsuit

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:20PM
Fortnum Private Wealth will pay a penalty of $1.35 million and ASIC's costs to resolve legal proceedings against the firm over a cyber governance matter which occurred between April 2021 and May 2023.

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