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Investment

HESTA, Cbus, Mercer report super returns

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  MONDAY, 6 JUL 2026   12:03PM
HESTA, Cbus and Mercer have delivered strong returns for members over the financial year 2025-26 despite global uncertainty, attributing it to their diversification strategy.

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Read more: HESTACbus SuperGraeme MillerLeigh GavinMercer SuperSonya Sawtell-RicksonAnthropicAustralian Retirement TrustAustralianSuperMySuper Balanced GrowthSpaceX
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