First Guardian victims recoup 8% of $38m loan

FAAA says super trustees should stump up for CSLR RIDDHIMA TALWANI | The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has called on Treasury to cut the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) special levy on the advice sector to zero and for superannuation trustees to stump up for the scheme.

HESTA unveils new leaders for property, financial risk MATTHEW WAI | HESTA has named a pair of general managers, who will be joining the $107 billion super fund, joining from Aware Super and QIC.

ASIC issues more stop orders amid private credit crackdown ELIZA BAVIN | ASIC has issued another stop order on a PDS offering units in three registered managed investment schemes.