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Regulatory

ASIC cancels AFSL of Capital Guard over fake bond sale

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUL 2026   12:36PM
ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of Capital Guard after finding it had engaged in dishonest conduct, including the selling of a fake bond.

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Read more: ASICCapital GuardAdministrative Review TribunalMacquarie Bank
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