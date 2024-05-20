Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

BitConnect promoter pleads guilty

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 MAY 2024   12:41PM

The promoter of BitConnect Australia has pleaded guilty for his role in spruiking a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

John Bigatton promoted BitConnect, an online cryptocurrency platform that offered a financial product known as the Lending Platform on social media and seminars across the country.

Bigatton faced the Sydney District Court on May 16 and admitted to providing unlicensed financial services on behalf of another person contrary to section 911B (1) of the Corporations Act, which is the provision of financial services on behalf of a person who carries on a financial services business.

He promoted The Lending Platform as an investment opportunity and to participate, investors had to acquire BitConnect coin (BCC), a cryptocurrency token offered by BitConnect through its website.

The platform enabled lenders to invest or loan BCC for fixed terms in exchange for promised high interest rates.

Investors did not control their loans once invested, nor could they withdraw their capital investment until the expiry of the lending period, ASIC's investigation found.

On top of this, Bigatton provided financial product advice without holding an AFS Licence or authorisation to provide financial services about the Lending Platform and BCC. He will be sentenced on July 5, with the matter being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge withdrew a related charge of operating an unregistered managed investment scheme after Bigatton pleaded guilty to the charge for which he is to be sentenced.

Upon investigating Bigatton, ASIC estimated that BitConnect had a market capitalisation of over US$2.5 billion at the end of 2017. The scheme collapsed in early 2018.

Read more: The Lending PlatformASICBitConnect AustraliaCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsJohn BigattonSydney District Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer
Former NSW adviser loses ban appeal
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban
ANZ confirms ASIC investigation
FAAA calls for 'fairness' ahead of Budget
Brisbane financial adviser has assets frozen
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
ASIC slams funds' serious deficiencies over advice fee charges
APRA 'continuing to monitor' UniSuper outage

Editor's Choice

Another corporate fund bites the dust

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
The Nissan Superannuation Plan will be wound up on July 31, almost 50 years on from its creation.

Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
Spaceship has tapped a former ASIC and APRA operative to be its new chief risk officer.

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Colonial First State (CFS) flags it will appoint seven new managers to take over several mandates that will be vacated by First Sentier Investments (FSI) following the shock closure of four local investment teams.

LGT Crestone launches new investment solution

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
LGT Crestone has introduced a new investment solution for its clients, offering access to alternatives.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach