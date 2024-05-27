Newspaper icon
Lendlease ditches overseas construction

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 MAY 2024   12:40PM

Lendlease will abandon its global international construction operations as part of a broader restructure that will make nearly 3000 workers redundant over the next 18 months.

The ASX-listed firm today announced it will solely focus on its development and construction business in the Australian market and international investment management capabilities.

Over the next 18 months, Lendlease will let go of about 1400 workers in its overseas construction projects. Between the 2019 and 2023 financial years, the overseas construction unit contributed 0.6% to its EBITDA margin.

Between 250 and 350 will be made redundant from its regional management structure, while about 760 workers are in the firing line from the previously announced sale of 12 Australian communities projects to Stockland and Asia life sciences interest.

Redundancy, tenancy, and other break costs can blow out to as much as $150 million. Overseas development project impairments can potentially reach $550 million.

Lendlease chair Michael Ullmer said: "We recognise that our security price performance and

securityholder returns have been poor as we have faced structural challenges and a prolonged market downturn. We need to take significant action at an accelerated pace to deliver value for our securityholders, capital partners and customers."

Lendlease's share price hovered over $20 in 2018 and has tanked to $6.40 per share at the time of publication.

Lendlease chief executive and managing director Tony Lombardo said: "By reshaping the portfolio, concentrating on our core competencies in markets where we have proven we have the right to play, and the competitive advantage to win, the financial and operational risk profile will be lower, and we believe the quality of our earnings ultimately higher and more sustainable."

Management expects the restructure will release about $4.5 billion of capital, of which $1.7 billion sits in international construction and apartments, and other developments.

Some $2.8 billion is due to be freed by the end of the 2025 financial year that comes from US Military Housing, Retirement Living, Ardor Gardens in China, the Australian communities projects, and Asia life sciences assets.

"Importantly, we do not launch this strategy from a standing start. Significant work has already been undertaken and we anticipate making further positive announcements in the near-term on our progress. We are well advanced on several transactions, and we have clear plans of action to implement the necessary change to reorient the organisation. We are confident in the strategy and have conviction in how we will execute," Lombardo said.

Lendlease's global operations comprise about 35% of its funds under management (FUM), which stood at $32 billion at the end of financial year 2023.

Separately, on May 10 Lendlease announced that the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will force it to pay $112.1 million from the partial sale of the retirement living business in the 2018.

"Since the partial sale of the Retirement Living business in 2018, Lendlease has sold down two further tranches of the units in the joint venture trust in the 2021 and 2022 financial years, totalling 50%. The ATO has not issued amended assessments in respect of those subsequent sales," Lendlease said.

"Should the ATO apply the same treatment to both these partial sales we estimate this may give rise to additional tax of approximately $50 million, excluding any interest."

Read more: LendleaseATOArdor GardensAustralian Taxation OfficeLombardiMichael UllmerTony Lombardo
